Conflux Price Hits $0.0280 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, Conflux has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $58.50 million and approximately $12.56 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,204.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00450419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00026083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00117525 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.33 or 0.00828796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.64 or 0.00670324 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00242895 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02766724 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $5,359,508.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

