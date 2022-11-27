Contrasting Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Evolution Petroleum and Marathon Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum 0 0 2 0 3.00 Marathon Oil 2 5 9 1 2.53

Evolution Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $9.05, indicating a potential upside of 17.99%. Marathon Oil has a consensus price target of $32.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.80%. Given Evolution Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Evolution Petroleum is more favorable than Marathon Oil.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum 29.36% 55.75% 32.23% Marathon Oil 46.11% 27.76% 17.48%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Evolution Petroleum has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Evolution Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Evolution Petroleum pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marathon Oil pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Evolution Petroleum has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Marathon Oil has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Evolution Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Evolution Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and Marathon Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum $108.93 million 2.37 $32.63 million $1.13 6.79 Marathon Oil $5.47 billion 3.53 $946.00 million $5.21 5.83

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Evolution Petroleum. Marathon Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evolution Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Evolution Petroleum on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. The company also holds interests in the Hamilton Dome field covering 5,908 acres located in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; Barnett Shale field covering an area of 123,777 acres located in North Texas; Williston Basin covering an area of 148,480 acres located in North Dakota; Jonah Field covering an area of 5,280 acres located in Sublette County, Wyoming; and small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

