Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 911,491 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 274,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

See Also

