Cosmos Trading Up 6% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and approximately $61.13 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $10.18 or 0.00061411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00079688 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024365 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000298 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

