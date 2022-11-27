Cowen Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $90.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.79.

NYSE MDT opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.50. Medtronic has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 322.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

