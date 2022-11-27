Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) a $1.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $1.00 price target on SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SLQT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote Stock Performance

NYSE:SLQT opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $113.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.16. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.40 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. SelectQuote’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,693,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,946,000 after acquiring an additional 387,955 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 12,910,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after buying an additional 910,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,701,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,755,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 1,135,702 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SelectQuote

(Get Rating)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.