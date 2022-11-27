CRH (NYSE:CRH) PT Lowered to €48.00

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from €50.00 ($51.02) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. CRH has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 86.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 291.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 130.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

