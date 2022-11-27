Critical Analysis: Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) versus Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) and Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Quanergy Systems has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Global has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Quanergy Systems alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Quanergy Systems and Horizon Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanergy Systems N/A -838.36% -71.69% Horizon Global -13.34% N/A -19.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

11.1% of Quanergy Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Horizon Global shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Quanergy Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Horizon Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Quanergy Systems and Horizon Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanergy Systems N/A N/A $17.57 million N/A N/A Horizon Global $782.12 million 0.02 -$31.72 million ($3.28) -0.19

Quanergy Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Horizon Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Quanergy Systems and Horizon Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanergy Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Horizon Global beats Quanergy Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quanergy Systems

(Get Rating)

Quanergy Systems, Inc. develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. The company offers M1 LiDAR sensor for mid-long range industrial measurement applications; M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensor that enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation; M8 LiDAR sensor, which provides 3D perception using multiple eye-safe laser beams and time-of-flight measurement technology; MQ-8 LiDAR sensor for flow management applications; M8-Prime 3D LiDAR sensor that provides industry-leading pinpoint accuracy and captures for industrial and mapping applications; S3 solid state LiDAR sensor; QORTEX DTC, a 3D computer perception software; and QORTEX people counter enables the development of accurate and innovative people counting and queue management applications. Its products are used in various applications, such as mapping, security, smart city and smart spaces, industrial automation, and transportation applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Horizon Global

(Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories. It also offers trailering products, including brake controllers, jacks, winches, couplers, interior and exterior vehicle lighting, and brake replacement parts. In addition, the company provides cargo management products comprising bike racks, roof cross bar systems, cargo carriers, luggage boxes, car interior protective products, loading ramps, and interior travel organizers. Further, it offers other products consisting of tubular push and sports bars, side steps, skid plates, and oil pans. The company sells its products under the Reese, Draw-Tite, Westfalia, Bulldog, BTM, Fulton, Reese Secure, Reese Explorer, Reese Power Sports, Reese Towpower, ROLA, Tekonsha, WesBar, and Witter Towbar Systems brands. It serves aftermarket, automotive original equipment manufacturers, automotive original equipment servicers, retail, e-commerce, and industrial customers within the agricultural, automotive, construction, horse/livestock, industrial, marine, military, recreational, trailer, and utility markets. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Quanergy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanergy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.