Critical Survey: Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) vs. Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) and Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Genocea Biosciences and Creative Medical Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 2 0 0 2.00 Creative Medical Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Genocea Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 272,627.27%. Creative Medical Technology has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,339.02%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Creative Medical Technology.

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Creative Medical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -182.88% -62.76% Creative Medical Technology -9,516.90% -48.25% -46.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Creative Medical Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million 0.04 -$33.20 million ($0.61) 0.00 Creative Medical Technology $90,000.00 64.14 $19.21 million N/A N/A

Creative Medical Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genocea Biosciences.

Summary

Creative Medical Technology beats Genocea Biosciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

