CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered CrowdStrike from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.94.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $140.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.10. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.73 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

