CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Reaches One Day Volume of $81,181.42

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. One CUBE token can currently be bought for about $0.0622 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUBE has a total market cap of $37.35 million and approximately $81,181.42 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUBE has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CUBE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,281.96 or 0.07725991 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00491751 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,963.02 or 0.29910619 BTC.

CUBE Profile

CUBE’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel.

CUBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.