CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,835 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.0% of Insight Inv LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

