Dacxi Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $6.65 Million (DACXI)

Dacxi (DACXI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, Dacxi has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Dacxi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dacxi has a total market cap of $6.65 million and $51,474.47 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dacxi

Dacxi was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,535,828,988 tokens. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dacxi is dacxicoin.io. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dacxi’s official message board is dacxi.medium.com.

Dacxi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

