Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

PLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.40). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Les Lehner purchased 12,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $398,772.74. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,467.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,800.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Les Lehner purchased 12,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $398,772.74. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,467.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 181,977 shares of company stock worth $5,821,830. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $41,318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,213,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

