DeFiChain (DFI) Market Cap Achieves $232.88 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002757 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $232.88 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

