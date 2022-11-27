Dero Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $3.84 or 0.00023203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $50.21 million and $120,618.58 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,065,182 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

