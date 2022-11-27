Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$36.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
FM has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.40.
First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$30.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.60. The company has a market cap of C$21.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$18.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
