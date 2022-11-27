DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $130.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

