DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.3 %

DKS stock opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $130.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,629 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

