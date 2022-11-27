DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $120.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.16.

DKS opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $130.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

