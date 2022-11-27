DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $120.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
DKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.16.
DKS opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $130.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
