Direct Digital (DRCT) versus Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Direct Digital to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Direct Digital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital 0.87% 99.00% 6.44% Direct Digital Competitors -16.75% -78.64% -6.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Direct Digital Competitors 105 402 586 7 2.45

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Direct Digital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Direct Digital presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 154.90%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 91.17%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Direct Digital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million -$1.51 million -0.04 Direct Digital Competitors $1.30 billion $559.00 million 5.72

Direct Digital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Direct Digital. Direct Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

