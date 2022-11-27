Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Shares Bought by New Harbor Financial Group LLC

New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,962,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,189 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares comprises about 16.5% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $33,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the second quarter worth about $9,690,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 242,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 21.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 31,509 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 164,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,745,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 444,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,289. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.