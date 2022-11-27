Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $151.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.12 and a 200-day moving average of $153.81.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP grew its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $428,709,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 178.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after buying an additional 1,854,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after buying an additional 1,026,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

