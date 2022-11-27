Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,597 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Donaldson worth $97,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,594,000 after purchasing an additional 162,599 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 66.5% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 21,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 8.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 369,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.9 %

DCI opened at $61.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $61.38.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

