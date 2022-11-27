Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.50.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Down 1.0 %

OTC DRPRF opened at $111.92 on Wednesday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 12-month low of $80.49 and a 12-month high of $113.01.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Company Profile

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

