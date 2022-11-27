E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.20 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.20 ($9.39) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.71) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Up 0.5 %

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.13 ($9.31) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.75. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($11.02).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.