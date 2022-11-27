EAC Hits 1-Day Volume of $13,916.42 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. EAC has a total market capitalization of $64.72 million and $13,916.42 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 50.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00465247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00025264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001301 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018343 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.20874919 USD and is down -4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12,839.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

