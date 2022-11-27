EAC Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, EAC has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a market cap of $65.06 million and $13,942.27 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.20874919 USD and is down -4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12,839.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

