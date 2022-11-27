Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Eastern from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern Stock Performance

Shares of EML stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. Eastern has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eastern’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eastern by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.