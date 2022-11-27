eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $568.97 million and $5.71 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eCash has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,554.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.86 or 0.00681747 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00250190 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00057090 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000741 BTC.
eCash Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,237,123,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.