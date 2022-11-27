Edgecoin Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $206.82 million and $32.10 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,281.96 or 0.07725991 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00491751 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,963.02 or 0.29910619 BTC.

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,820,599 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinbank.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

