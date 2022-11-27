Edgecoin Price Hits $1.00 (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006050 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $206.85 million and $32.56 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,820,599 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

