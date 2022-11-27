Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $37.44 million and $76,428.43 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006030 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001301 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000644 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002107 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013678 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000154 BTC.
About Electroneum
Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,933,736,956 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Electroneum Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars.
