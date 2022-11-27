Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $37.44 million and $76,428.43 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006030 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001301 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,933,736,956 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.