ELIS (XLS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,681.29

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, ELIS has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $64.32 million and $1,681.29 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,204.91 or 0.99982787 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010692 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00039965 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022422 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00237305 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32155961 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,681.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.