ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Given a $4.25 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $4.25 price objective on ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ENDRA Life Sciences Trading Up 4.5 %

ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.08. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.09.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:NDRA Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 278,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of ENDRA Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

