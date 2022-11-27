Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Enova International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. Enova International has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $47.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. Enova International had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $456.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at $913,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 89,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 331,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 49.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

See Also

