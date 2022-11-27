Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 2,305 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,245,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $112,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 53.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Fastenal by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.31%.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

