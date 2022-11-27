Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $187.42 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,170 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of NIKE worth $187,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 714,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $73,055,000 after purchasing an additional 50,712 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 518,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $52,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $398,000. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

NYSE NKE opened at $105.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $166.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $173.37.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

