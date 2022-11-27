Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $368.42 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,616,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 412,057 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises 0.9% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.55% of Dominion Energy worth $368,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 795,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,949,000 after purchasing an additional 163,742 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 102.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 170,299 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 351,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average is $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.95 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

