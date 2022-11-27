Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $412.90 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.0% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $412,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $551.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $518.01 and a 200-day moving average of $542.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

