Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 205,733 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,395,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205,733 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $285,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of CME Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Down 0.6 %

CME opened at $175.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.18 and its 200-day moving average is $191.55. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

