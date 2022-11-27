Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 696,191 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,157,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 696,191 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Chevron worth $312,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 69,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.85.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $183.70 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $355.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,097 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,967. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

