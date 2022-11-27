Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.26 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.80 billion and approximately $2.26 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.30 or 0.00122517 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,570.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000631 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.51 or 0.00455672 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00025348 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.61 or 0.00830493 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.08 or 0.00682438 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006057 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00249735 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00251421 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,063,286 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
