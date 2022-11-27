Everipedia (IQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $71.20 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 27th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $71.20 million and $234.48 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,309.07 or 0.07914330 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00494110 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.03 or 0.30053614 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

