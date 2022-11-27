EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.69.

EVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get EVgo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Price Performance

EVgo Company Profile

NYSE:EVGO opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. EVgo has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.52.

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.