Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,701 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 494.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 142,773 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,991,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,706,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 42,504 shares during the last quarter.

FMAT stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $51.43.

