FidoMeta Price Reaches $0.0115 (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. FidoMeta has a market cap of $171.99 million and $8.90 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FidoMeta has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FidoMeta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FidoMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.45 or 0.07891272 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00486177 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.76 or 0.29571575 BTC.

About FidoMeta

FidoMeta launched on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01146499 USD and is down -9.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FidoMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FidoMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.