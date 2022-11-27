Filecoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $107.84 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $4.46 or 0.00026913 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.46 billion and $107.84 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 326,924,676 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

