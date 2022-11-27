Financial Comparison: Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) vs. Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO)

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) and Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blend Labs and Golden Path Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs $234.49 million 1.32 -$169.14 million ($3.27) -0.42 Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

Golden Path Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blend Labs.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs -277.61% -56.67% -34.02% Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A -1.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Blend Labs and Golden Path Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blend Labs and Golden Path Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 8 2 0 2.20 Golden Path Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blend Labs presently has a consensus target price of $3.68, suggesting a potential upside of 166.51%. Given Blend Labs’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Golden Path Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Golden Path Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Blend Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Golden Path Acquisition beats Blend Labs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Golden Path Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

