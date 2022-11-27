Financial Contrast: BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) vs. Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM)

Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM – Get Rating) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Proxim Wireless and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Proxim Wireless alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A BlackSky Technology -93.90% -34.64% -19.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackSky Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Proxim Wireless and BlackSky Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BlackSky Technology has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.29%. Given BlackSky Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Volatility and Risk

Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Proxim Wireless and BlackSky Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 6.05 -$245.64 million N/A N/A

Proxim Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackSky Technology.

Summary

Proxim Wireless beats BlackSky Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proxim Wireless

(Get Rating)

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

About BlackSky Technology

(Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Proxim Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proxim Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.